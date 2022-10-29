AP Govt Increases Procedures Under Aarogyasri Scheme

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy appreciated the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for increasing the number of procedures under the Aarogyasri Scheme. Vijaysai Reddy said that YSR who was a doctor himself had understood the plight of the sick and had come up with Aarogyasri Scheme.

Now, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying forward the legacy by increasing the procedures under Aarogyasri Scheme to 3,255 as against 1059 under TDP with a budget of Rs. 3,481 cr., triple of TDP. He further stated that healthcare for not just the rich in AP. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

YSR garu was himself a doctor hence understood the plight of the sick. @YSJagan garu carries forward the legacy by increasing procedures under Aarogyasri Scheme to 3,255 as against 1059 under TDP with a budget of ₹3,481 cr., triple of TDP. Healthcare for not just the rich in AP. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 29, 2022

Recently in the month of August, 754 new procedures have been included in the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Now, the total number of procedures included in the scheme is 3,225. YS Jaga Mohan Reddy is sketching out strategies for the betterment of medical facilities in the state.