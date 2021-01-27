AP Govt Increases Incentive For Unanimous Elections

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government has increased financial incentives to the Gram Panchayats where elections would be unanimously and appealed all stakeholders to strive for unanimous elections as they are being held on non party basis to preserve peace and harmony in the villages.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the state government has released G.O Rt no. 34, increasing the financial incentives to Gram Panchayats where elections would be unanimous. As the GP elections are being held on non party basis it would be prudent to encourage unanimous elections so that the political interference would be reduced, violence would be decreased and peace and harmony would exist in the villages.

He said in 2001, villages with population upto 5,000 are awarded Rs 15,000, villages with population between 5,000 and 15,000 are given Rs 30,000 and villages with population above 15,000 are given Rs 50,000. In 2008, Gram Panchayats with population upto 15,000 are given Rs 5 lakh and Gram Panchayats having population above 15,000 are awarded Rs 15 lakh and In 2013, it was Rs 7lakh for Gram Panchayats with population upto 15,000 and Rs 20lakh for Gram Panchayats having population above 15,000.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Panchayat Raj Act was amended and the incentives were increased. Gram Panchayats with population less than 2,000 will be awarded Rs 5lakh, Gram Panchayats with population between 2,000 and 5,000 will be given Rs 10 lakh, Gram Panchayats with population between 5,000 to 10,000 will be awarded Rs 15 lakh and that of above 10,000 will be given Rs 20 lakh.

Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the government has increased the incentives to strengthen the administration at village level with aim to develop the villages. He said some vested interests are trying to create conflicts among people by encouraging factions in the villages while the stae government has been delivering governance with welfare and development as motto.