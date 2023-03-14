AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer said that welfare schemes are being provided at the doorstep of all the eligible beneficiaries and that the AP Government was inclusive and transparent under the umbrella of Navartnalu welfare schemes. The Governor addressed the 10th Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly as well as the State Legislative Council on Tuesday. This was his first speech to the joint houses after taking charge as the Governor of the state. The joint session of the two houses commenced at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall at Velagapudi.

Governor Abdul Nazeer said that welfare schemes were being provided irrespective of caste and religion and in a transparent manner and that the state was making remarkable progress in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors. He said that an 11.43 percent growth rate has been achieved every year and AP was leading at the forefront of economic development.

The Governor said that in the past four years, the government under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing good governance. The Governor spoke at length about the welfare schemes provided by the government including Direct Benefit Transfers to the beneficiaries, English medium education to poor children, the midday meal scheme where nutritious food was given to students and the modernizing of schools where a sum of Rs 3,669 crores was spent under the Nadu Nedu scheme. We have brought changes in the education sector so that the youth of the state can compete at the global level, financial assistance to 80 lakh children through Amma Vodi scheme, where Rs 19, 617.60 crore financial assistance to 44.49 lakh mothers was given. He also highlighted that Digital learning was a key element in education reforms and students were given 5.20 lakh tabs worth Rs 690 crores.

Watch: AP Governor Abdul Nazeer Speech At the 10th Session of XV Legislative Assembly And Council Day 1

Also Read: AP Assembly Budget Session 2023-24 Begins