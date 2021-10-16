AP Govt Imposes Strict COVID Protocols For Weddings, Events

After the spread of Covid-19 declined, most state governments have eased the norms for weddings and functions. The same is true of Andhra Pradesh too.

The AP govt although relaxed night curfew curbs, stringent norms have been put in place for Dasara. Those loking to conduct weddings and other functions considering there are a lot of auspicious dates dor the next months.

Those wanting to arrange social activities/functions are expected to follow all the rules strictly.

October, November and December are said to be said to have some good muhurats for marriages, housewarming and constructions after a gap of almost 18 months. The priests expect that there will be more than 30 auspicious days for marriages during next the three months. There are more than 30 muhurats for housewarming and around ten to begin constructions, added the priests.

Here is the list of muhurats in the three months for various occasions.

October November December Weddings 15, 16, 20, 23, 24, 30 and 31 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 26 and 28 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 26 and 29 House Warming 15, 16, 23, 24, 25 and 28 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 24, 28 and 29 8, 9. 10, 11, 12, 13,17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 26 and 28 Construction NIL 6, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 20, 21, 24 and 29 NIL

The Andhra Pradesh government has relaxeded night curfews and increased the number of people allowed to attend marriages and other functions to 250. It is expected that more than one lakh marriages are to be conducted in these three months in which the priests and pandits will get active in their profession after a long gap.

However, the health department suggested people follow Covid-19 protocols without fail in all functions including marriages