New Delhi: Dismissing the allegations against the AP government regarding the Daspalla lands in Visakhapatnam in TDP-aligned yellow media as baseless, YSRCP's Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said the state government had taken the decision based on the Supreme Court ruling and it’s binding upon the state government to implement the court’s judgment.

In a press release, the YSRCP leader condemned the reports on Daspalla land issue in the media and said that it’s his responsibility to put things in the right perspective in the public domain.

During the TDP regime, the apex court had given a ruling on the 82 acres of Daspalla land and based on the judgment and suggestions of the then Advocate General, the State government had taken this decision, the statement said.

In the release, Vijayasai Reddy said after many appeals over Daspalla land dispute, the division bench orders were accepted. The court ruled that Rani Kamala Devi as the owner of Daspalla lands in the survey numbers, 1197, 1196, 1028 and 1027.

The YSRCP General Secretary said the state government paid compensation while acquiring the Daspalla lands for the purpose of Eastern Naval Command, Guest House (Circuit House) and others.

Rajya Sabha MP said that 500 house owners and flat owners of apartments would benefit if the government removed 22 A section on around 40 acres of Daspalla land. He added that only 64 plot owners only gave 20 percent of land to Assure Developers.

“The allegation leveled against me and on my family members is baseless. The total land in Daspalla hills is 83.25 acres. Around 40 acres are private layouts, Vuda Layouts, Built up Area, roads, and LRS lands. Only 12 acres are vacant land,” Vijayasai Reddy said in the statement.

