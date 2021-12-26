AP Govt Hosts High Tea for CJI NV Ramana

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government has hosted high tea for Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada here on Saturday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy welcomed Justice N V Ramana and participated in the High tea event.

Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers attended the event along with the Chief Minister. Supreme Court Judge J K Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Justice of Telangana, Judges of both the High Courts and officials were present on the occasion.