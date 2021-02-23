AP Govt To Honour Village Volunteers With Seva Ratna, Seva Mitra Awards

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting of Planning Department and directed the officials to focus on targetted goals.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said digital assistants at the village and ward secretariats should be given the responsibility of codification of data and this work should be supervised by a mandal level employee. He said to consider the e-cropping data of RBKs for codification so that it would help in understanding if e-cropping is being done or not. He said the data regarding the functioning of internet services at government offices like Village, Ward Secretariats, RBKs etc in villages should be recorded on regular basis for effective functioning.

The officials said the programmes of state government are to meet the seventeen goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take support and partner with United Nations, along with its affiliated departments and global organizations in order to achieve the goals. He said the state government should work along with organizations such as the World Bank, IMF, and UNESCO.

He said to focus not only on collecting data, but also on taking measures after analyzing the data. He said to track the progress of works in achieving the desired goals in various programmes and also to identify the mistakes and correct them on regular basis. He said to prepare an action plan to felicitate the volunteers on the eve of Ugadi and added that they should be felicitated with awards like Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra and good incentives.

Planning Department Ex-Officio Secretary Vijay Kumar, Connect to Andhra CEO V. Koteshwaramma, RTGS CEO J. Vidyasagar Reddy and other officials were present