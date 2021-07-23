AP Govt to Hold Two Recruitment Drives For Youth Every Month
Andhra Pradesh to host two major job melas each month.
Amaravati: Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh minister of industries and information technology, said on Thursday that two mega job melas will be held every month in all districts of Andhra Pradesh.
He stated that this was part of a plan to create job opportunities for young people across the state while speaking at an IT review meeting.
The Digital Employment Exchange initiative will be launched on August 15, according to the Minister.