AP Govt To Help The Farmers: Minister Peddireddy

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that injustice will not be done to any farmer in the state. He said that the government is going to help the farmers who have lost their lands. He said that opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu is making false allegations on the ruling government.

Heavy rain and floods in Andhra Pradesh have damaged agriculture and roads. According to the reports, the crop loss is estimated to be around Rs. 3,000 Crore.

The crop loss was yet to be updated but as per the district-wise information available as of November 21, Kadapa district suffered the maximum. Crops over 1,26,167 hectares were damaged in Kadapa, followed by 90,498 hectares in Anantapur. Nellore and Chittoor districts had suffered crops damage over 12,118 hectares and 9,616 hectares respectively.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to start crop enumeration and also to supply seeds at 80 percent subsidy.

A total length of about 2,000 km was damaged. According to the reports, estimates of the Roads and Buildings department, Rs 800 crore is required for the repair of the damaged roads and bridges.