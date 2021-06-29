AP Govt Has Created 1.83 Lakh Jobs in 2 Years

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed a section of media for conspiring against the state government by writing baseless articles with a sole agenda to irk the government and divert attention of people.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he rubbished the article written by a vernacular media alleging that the government had left teacher posts vacant in spite of 8,000 schools being operated with just a single teacher. He said that the State government had created 1.83 lakh jobs in two years and assured that not a single school shall be closed and not a single teacher will be sacked.

The State government is moving ahead as per the priorities with a commitment of fulfilling poll promises. Sajjala clarified that there were 5.14 lakh government employees in the State before YSRCP came into power and as on date, the number increased to 6.96 lakh employees, of which 1.3 lakh jobs were created within one year of forming the government. He said that during TDP rule, 9081 job notifications were released but only 8031 appointments were made and between 2014-19, hardly 34,000 new jobs were created.