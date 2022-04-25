AP Govt Has Big Plans for Road Development in State: Home Minister Vanitha

West Godavari: Home Minister Thaneti Vanitha said that the ruling YSRCP government is going ahead with a special plan for the development of roads in the state. The minister laid a foundation stone at Prakkilanka to construct an R&B road from Prakkilanka to Chityala. The 8-km stretch of the road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore.

After the laying of the foundation stone, Vanitha participated in the Iftar dinner held at the Abubakar mosque in Thallapudi. She interacted with the Muslims gathered for evening prayers and said the YS Jagan government was planning big for the welfare of Muslims. The Home Minister received a grand welcome from the mosque committee members.

Zilla Parishad Vice-chairperson Poshina Srilekha, MPP Jonnakooti Posiraju, YSRCP mandal convener Kakarla Venkateswara Rao, R&B DE Harikrishna, AE Sameer, Sarpanches Yalla Swapna, Kommireddy Parashuramarao, Ellina Siva and YSRCP leaders were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

