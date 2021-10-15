Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday has agreed to hand over six components (projects) on river Krishna under its jurisdiction to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday in compliance with the Gazette Notification issued by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry in July this year. The AP government, however, issued a rider and stated that it would be done after Telangana state also fulfils its similar obligation and hand over nine components.

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao in a note sent to the KRMB Chairman requesting that necessary action be taken with respect to Jurala project which is located upstream of river Krishna that affects inflows into Srisailam reservoir. The AP government requested that the KRMB take over all projects of both states, including the ongoing projects upon completion, that affect inflows into the common reservoirs.

KRMB would exercise jurisdiction over the projects and their components like head works (barrages, dams, reservoirs, regulating structures), part of canal network and transmission lines on river Krishna. The AP government agreed to immediately hand over only the Srisailam project spillway and river sluices, Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal, Handri-Neeva Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme to the KRMB. It also agreed to transfer the posts sanctioned in various cadres and respective field offices under these four projects to the Central body.

