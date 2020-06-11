AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial decision -- turning yet another of his poll promises into a reality -- to recruit vacant posts in the state medical health department. AP Health and Medical department on Thursday issued an order for the recruitment for these vacant posts.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has given its green signal for the recruitment of 5,701 posts under the department of family welfare and 804 posts of assistant professors, civil assistant surgeons and dental assistant surgeons. The DME had also agreed for the recruitment of 2,186 jobs of staff nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians.

In addition to this, orders have been issued permitting the recruitment of 1,021 posts in various categories of the health and medical department.

CM YS Jagan has been bringing about remarkable reforms in education, medicine and health sectors since the time he assumed the office of the state's highest position. The chief minister has taken this decision to fill all the vacant posts in the health and medical department at a high-level meeting to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

Following the instructions from the chief minister, state officials have released orders calling for the recruitment of these vacant posts In the medical and health Department. YS Jagan's latest decision for yet another job recruitment drive is being well received across the state even as people from various sections are hailing the chief minister's commitment to fulfill his promises even during the tough times of COVID-19 and lockdown financial distress.