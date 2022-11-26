AP Govt Good News to Home Guards in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave good news to all the home guards in the state. For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, a key decision has been taken to provide reservation for home guards in police appointments.

Apart from this, the rules of the police recruitment process have been revised and reservations have been made for more home guards.

Reservations have been made for Home Guards in the posts of Civil, Armed Reserve (AR), APSP, SAR CPL, Constables, Communications, Fitter-Electrician, Mechanics and Driver posts in the police department.

Reservations have been applied in filling the posts of female and male constables in civil, AR and communications departments. Male constable posts are filled in APSP, SAR CPL, Fitter Electrician, Mechanics and Driver categories. Therefore, reservation has been made for male home guards in filling up the posts of those departments. It is remarkable that category-wise reservation of 5% to 25% for home guards has been provided in constable appointments.

The Home Ministry has issued an order amending the 'Andhra Pradesh Police Rules 1999'. Henceforth, these reservations will be implemented in constable appointments. At a time when the state government is preparing to fill up 6,500 posts soon, reservation for home guards is important. This will benefit 15,000 home guards in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have taken a crucial decision at the right time to benefit the home guards. Home Guards do not get proper recognition in the police department despite their long service. As soon as the YSRCP government came to power, the salaries of the home guards were increased. The AP government issued an order in October 2019 announcing an increase in the salary of home guards to Rs.21,300 which was only Rs.18,000 per month till then.

The state government will issue a notification for police recruitment in a day or two. Before that, the government's amendment of the law by providing reservation to the home guards comes as a boon for them.

