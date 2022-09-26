AP Govt Gives Option To Transfer Address For Pension Beneficiaries

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has made it easy for pension beneficiaries to transfer their pension details from one place to another within the state under the YSR Pension Kanuka. As part of this, the government has announced that the beneficiaries can apply for the change of address at the respective village/ward secretariats with the new details at the time of shifting their residence from one place to another.

Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, State Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has given orders to this effect on Monday.

As per the orders, disciplinary action will be taken against those officials who grant new pensions even to those who are not eligible as per the rules. If the pension is granted to ineligible persons, the amount will be recovered from the grantees, the order said.

It also has been mentioned in the order that appropriate action will be taken against the staff that misappropriates the pension money and does not deposit the remaining money back into the government account.

Also Read: Give Consent to Exchange Employees: AP Govt Writes to Telangana