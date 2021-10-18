AP Govt to Give Jobs to Kin of Staffers Who Died of Covid

BREAKING: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday has taken a decision to give jobs to the next of kin of government employees who died from Covid-19 while working during the pandemic, on compassionate grounds.

This was taken during a review meeting held with the health and medical department officials at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli.

The Chief Minister also issued key directives to complete the process by the 30th of next month.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Nani and COVID Task Force officers, and officials from the health and medical department officials were present in the meeting. YS Jagan reviewed the construction of medical colleges and the establishment of Village Urban Health Centres. The issues related to staff recruitment in government institutions, COVID vaccination drive in the State were also discussed as part of the review meeting.

