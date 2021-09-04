AP Govt Focussed on Providing Water, Power and Roads Essential for Industries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in the last 27 months, 68 major industries have invested a capital of Rs 30,175 crore and provided direct employment to 46,199 people. In addition, by investing Rs 34,384 crore, another 62 mega industries are also being set up and provide employment to 76,916 people.

The government had already made an Act to provide 75 percent of the jobs to locals which benefits the unemployed youth and added that the government is bringing YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kopparthi at a cost of Rs 730.50 crore in 801 acres to attract investments from domestic and global companies of about Rs 10,000 crore in Electronics manufacturing by providing employment to 30,000 people in the next two years.

Similarly, YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub is also being set up on 3155 acres in Kopparthi, with an aim of attracting investments worth Rs 25,000 crore and creating jobs to over 75,000 people.

He said that the government has focussed on providing water, power and roads which are essential for establishing industries. In regard to this, the government is going to set up a 10,000 MW solar project by inviting investment of Rs 30,000 crore that produces power costing only Rs 2.48 per unit, to provide free and quality electricity to farmers for another 30 years.

As part of the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, the government is developing the Krishnapatnam Green Field Industrial Node in an area of 13,000 acres at an estimated cost of Rs. 2139 crore.