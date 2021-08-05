AP Govt Focussed on Increasing Forest Cover: CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam by planting a sapling at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Thursday, where everyone pledged to plant more trees and nurture them for Green Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government has launched an extensive programme in the state with the aim to achieve balanced climate and environmental protection. He said that the government is focussed on increasing the forest cover to 33 percent from the existing 23 percent by planting over five crore trees.

He said that it was very important to grow trees and that there would be clean air with no pollution and even good rains can be expected with the planting of trees. On this occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to take part in growing trees for a better ecosystem.

