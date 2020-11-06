AP Govt To Focus On Students' Mental Health As Colleges Open Up

The psychological impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequential lockdown has been a topic of discussion internationally, for the past few months. The student community happens to be one of the most vulnerable sections of the society when it comes to these tough times leading to widespread emotional turmoil, owing to their career being at stake.

As a step towards addressing the same, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to actively help the students deal with their psychological issues emerging out of financial , career oriented as well as any other forms of stress which could push them into a pessimistic sphere. As a part of the same, the department of Higher Education has asked all the government universities in the state to setup a 'counselling cell' on campus. Highly qualified psychology professors , a lot of whom have at some point been practicing counsellors will be responsible for addressing the issues of students in order to bring them back to the right path.

Speaking about the same, SPL CS, Satish Chandra IAS said ,' We have noticed that a lot of students are scared about their future, think COVID-19 can damage their chances of being successful. Some of them also carry the baggage of other forms of stress due to the lockdown and the outbreak. Mental health is as important as physical health for a student who aims to do well . Due to the same, as per the directions of the Hon'ble CM , we have undertaken this initiative with the aim of getting such students back to the right path. They need to be told that their careers aren't in danger and that the government and the departments stands with them'.