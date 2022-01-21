AP Govt to Focus on Gannavaram Airport Expansion as Air Traffic Grows

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the one district one airport concept is good and instructed the officials to expedite the works on Bhogapuram and Dagadarthi airports in Vizianagaram and Nellore districts.

During the review meeting on ports and airports held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the one airport in one district is a good concept and instructed the officials to plan accordingly and see that all airports are identical.

Efforts should be on for developing the basic infrastructure for the airports and the runways should be developed in such a way so that even Boeing airplanes can land. He told the officials to lay special focus on the development and expansion works on the existing six airports in the State along with two new airports.

He also told the officials to expedite works on the Bhogapuram and Dagadarthi airports besides the expansion works on the existing airports in a timeframe by drawing an action plan. He said that special focus should be laid on the expansion works of Gannavaram airport, keeping in view the growing traffic.

The officials have apprised the Chief Minister of the work in progress at Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kurnool airports.

