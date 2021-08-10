AP Govt to Fill Vacancies in Minority Welfare Department on Priority

The Chief Minister instructed the Minority Welfare department officials to discuss with Finance department on filling up vacancies in Minority Welfare department.

The Chief Minister also agreed for construction of Haj Houses in surroundings of Guntur and Vijayawada. He said to constitute Wakf Committees and Haj Committees soon and added to complete the construction of Christian Bhavan, of which the construction was stopped abruptly during the previous government.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Minorities Welfare department Secretary Gandham Chandrudu, Minorities Welfare Commissioner K Sarada Devi, AP Center for Systems and Services CEO P Ravi Subash, AP State Minorities Finance Corporation Limited VC and MD Aleem Basha and other officials were present