AP Govt Files Petition at Supreme Court Against Telangana Over Krishna River Sharing

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday has approached the Supreme Court over Telangana's attitude with respect to sharing of the Krishna waters. A petition was filed stating that Telangana was breaching rules by not allowing AP its fair share of water. The Government asked the Supreme Court to also notify the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management‌ Board about the matter.

On the other hand, the Telangana government has asked for the cancellation of the GO issued on June 28. "The Telangana government is acting unconstitutionally by depriving people of their right to water for drinking and cultivation. Telangana is also violating the Krishna Waters Distribution Award. Telangana is also violating the rules set out in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,” the AP government stated in its petition.

