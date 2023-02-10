NEW DELHI: After the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court against the State High Court order in the three capitals’ issue, a writ petition was filed in the apex court on Friday, seeking implementation of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations on identifying the capital of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation.

The petition had come up before a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna admitted the petition. Later, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing.

The Sivaramakrishnan Committee was set up by the Central government (Ministry of Home Affairs) to study the alternatives for a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of bifurcation, had submitted its report, but it was apparently ignored by the then TDP government.

The Committee had clearly favoured decentralization of development. Rs 1536 Crore was required for the provision of basic amenities in the capital region. There is no mandatory rule the High Court should be located at the same place where the assembly and secretariat are located. Capital and development should be decentralized. The area between Vijayawada-Guntur may impose a threat to the economy of the state, apart from creating environmental degradation pertaining to decentralization of development.

