AP Govt Files Affidavit In Supreme Court Over SSC, Intermediate Exams

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday has filed its affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking permission to conduct the tenth and Intermediate examinations in the wake of declining corona cases in the State.

Mehfooz Nazki, public prosecutor filed the affidavit on behalf of the AP School Chief Secretary, B. Rajasekhar, as per the directions of a bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari. The government stated that coronavirus cases were declining since the month of June when compared to May, with experts also suggesting the possibility of conducting tests. It also said the state board has no control over internal marks given by the schools and the internal assessment policy may not be accurate for declaring results of the Class 12 students.

There is no “reliable alternative” to assess Inter or Class 12 students, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) said in its affidavit. In these circumstances, it is not possible to give 100% marks for the final examinations. The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Entrance Test (EAPSET) has a weightage of 25 percent for Class 12 marks for which there is a need to conduct examinations.

Highlights from the affidavit

-Test dates will be revealed 15 days in advance

- 5,19,510 students for Class 12 and 5,12,959 students for Class 11 will appear for the exams.

- We will conduct 11th class exams on one day and 12th class exams another day.

- We allow only 15 to 18 students in the examination hall and arrange for a distance of 5 feet between students.

- Student examination room details will be displayed at various places on the college campus. This will prevent students from gathering in groups. We will reveal those details a day in advance.

-Details can also be found through Know Your Seat at bei.ap.gov.in website

-We are setting up a paramedic, isolation room, and medical kits at the examination centers.

-Chief Superintendents of Examination Centers have been directed to allow students in advance so that they do not come in groups.

- 50,000 staff who were vaccinated were recruited for conducting and evaluating examinations.

-We will conduct examinations with adequate security and protection and arrangements will be made keeping in view of the interests of the students despite the difficult conditions.

Supreme Court was hearing a PIL seeking to cancel the 12th exams conducted by state boards across the country. The Supreme Court will hear the matter again tomorrow, June 25.

