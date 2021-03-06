AP Govt Fact Check Portal: Know More

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the official fact check portal of the Government of Andhra Pradesh-https://factcheck.ap.gov.in/ Fact check AP is an initiative by the state government created to curb the misinformation in the state.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the main objective behind bringing this Fact-Check website is to stop the spread of fake and malicious propaganda in social media. The government condemns this false propaganda as an AP fact check platform with evidence, by clearly showcasing how the false campaign was started and revealing the facts to the public.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to take action against malicious propaganda upon identifying the culprits behind spreading the false information. ‘No one has the right to deliberately damage the reputation of an individual or the system with personal intentions,’ said the Chief Minister emphasized the need to hold back such malicious campaigns which are intended to mislead the people on the ambitious programmes of the government. He stated that the government had decided to curb such false propaganda, as people have the right to know what is real.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Government Advisor (Communications) GVD Krishnamohan, Information Commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy, DIG (Technical Services) G. Palaraju, AP Digital Corporation VC, and MD Chinna Vasudevareddy and other senior officials were present.