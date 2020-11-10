AP Govt Extends YSR Aarogyasri Benefits To All 13 Districts Of Andhra Pradesh

In yet another important development, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended a pilot project under which medical expenses exceeding Rs 1,000 will come under the ambit of Aarogyasri and it will be implemented in the state from Tuesday. This scheme is already being implemented in the seven districts of the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the scheme in the remaining districts (Srikakulam, East Godavari, Krishna, Sripotti Sriramulu Nellore, Chittoor and Anantapur districts).

Another 234 diseases have been included in the Aarogyasri scheme and now the total number of medical ailments has also increased from the existing 2200 to 2434. If the hospital bill exceeds one thousand rupees, the entire bill will be paid by the government.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy tweeted as, "2,434 medical procedures covered under Dr YSR AROGYASRI are extended to all 13 districts from today.Households with annual income of less than 5 lakhs are covered under the scheme. Healthcare infra,too,is being upgraded through NADU-NEDU. This is PRO PEOPLE government." Here is the tweet.

2,434 medical procedures covered under Dr YSR AROGYASRI is extended to all 13 districts from today.Households with annual income of less than 5 lakhs are covered under the scheme. Healthcare infra,too,is being upgraded through NADU-NEDU.

This is PRO PEOPLE government @ysjagan. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 10, 2020

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'YSR Aarogyasri' scheme in January as a pilot project in West Godavari district, with 2059 medical ailments. Although only 1059 procedures were provided during the previous government, the state government initially increased them to 2059, which later went up to 2200, including the cancer care procedures.