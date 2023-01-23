AP Govt Extends SC, ST Sub-plan for 10 Years

The Andhra Pradesh state government has extended the SC & ST sub-plan for a period of 10 years by issuing an ordinance on Sunday. The existing one lapses on Monday (January 23).

The Secretary of the Law Department notified the ordinance - Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 - through G.O. Ms. No.7 dated January 22.

The ordinance has been promulgated by the Governor under Article 348 (3) of the Constitution.

