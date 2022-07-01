AP Govt Extends Five-day Week Policy By One Year

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday has extended the five day work policy for another year. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government took a decision to extend the five day week for another year and a Government Order (GO) was released in this regard by the state chief secretary Sameer Sharma.

Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees union made a request to the government to extend the five day week work policy for another year.The working hours will be the same as earlier from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In a statement, K Venkatarami Reddy, president of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association said, "On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Association, I would like to thank Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy for extending the five day week policy by another year.”

