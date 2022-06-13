AP Govt Extends Advisor Sajjala's Tenure

Jun 13, 2022, 19:10 IST
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday extended the tenure of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor (Public Affairs) to the Chief Minister by one year.  

Sajjala who has been a longstanding member of the YSRCP since its inception has worked hard for the party's growth. A soft-spoken person, he has worked in different capacities in the party, including that of a General Secretary and key political strategist.

The tenures of three other advisors - G.V.D Krishna Mohan (Communications), Ajay Kallam ( Chief Minister's Principal Advisor) and M. Samuel also extended by the state government.

