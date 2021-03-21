AP Govt To Extend YSR Bima Insurance To 12K Families Not Covered Under It

AMARAVATI: To support poor families who have lost the head of the household despite not being covered under the YSR Bima scheme, the Andhra Pradesh State government has taken a vital decision to qualify such people under the YSR Bima insurance scheme.

The AP Government will pay the premium to ensure that even these families who are unable to apply for insurance as per the regulations. Officials say the decision taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan will provide security to a total of 12,039 families.

Officials stated that 11,022 people who had been eligible for the scheme since the scheme's inception and were not covered by the regulations had died so far with normal conditions, while another 1,017 had died due to accidents or permanent disability. The State government has paid the premium due to the respective banks on behalf of each of the names registered in the YSR Bima insurance scheme. However, a total of 12,039 people who were eligible for the bank died before the registration process was completed.

Officials said they were on a list of those who could not get financial assistance from the relevant insurers and banks. They said that CM YS Jagan had decided to support their families on sympathetic grounds and give financial assistance from government funds. The state government will spend Rs 258 crore on these 12,039 families, according to the Rural Poverty Alleviation Program (SERP).

Authorities are arranging to hand over financial assistance to YSR Bima insurance scheme beneficiaries on April 6 from the hands of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The 12,039 families will receive financial assistance of Rs 258 crore on that day, SERP officials said.

According to the rules, in case of normal death between the ages of 18–50 years, the family will get Rs 2 lakh. In case of accidental death or complete disability between the ages of 18–50 years, Rs 5 lakh. Financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakhs will be provided to the victim's family in case of disability.