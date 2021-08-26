AP Govt Expedites Works on Village Secretariats

AMARAVATI: During the Spandana video conference, held here on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including Village Secretariats, RBKs, e-cropping, Housing and other welfare schemes.

In regard to NREGS, the Chief Minister said that the government has been clearing the pending arrears of the previous government and also there are pending bills with the Centre. He instructed the authorities to fully focus on NREGS works, as the government has been creating a system that will completely change the outlines of the village, equipping with village secretariat, English Medium School, YSR Village Clinic, RBK, Digital Library, and many more.

He directed the officials to focus on the construction of Village Secretariats, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, AMC, BMC to get them completed on time. He told the authorities to finish the construction of 75 percent of the village secretariats by October 2, 10,408 RBKS and 8585 YSR Village clinics by December 31. Similarly, he said to expedite the construction works of 2541 AMCU and BMCU units and complete them by December 31, where almost 2253 buildings have been grounded. In addition to these, the Chief Minister asserted to focus on the construction of 4530 digital libraries and start the first phase of works by August 31.

Discussing housing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that plot mapping in the layouts should be completed within the next 10 days and also the remaining plots will be allocated to the new applicants who are eligible. He said that verification should be completed immediately for about 8000 pending applications and of the 1,99,663 beneficiaries identified as eligible, 45,212 will be given plots in the existing lay-outs and for 10,801 people, plots will be given in new lay-outs.

He asserted that the construction progress should be monitored regularly with Online Stage Updation. He directed that the work of constructing houses for almost 3.25 lakh beneficiaries who have chosen option 3, should start from October 25. So far, 12,855 groups have been formed with 1.77 lakh beneficiaries, where each group consists of Head Mason and 20 beneficiaries.