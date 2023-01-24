AP Govt Expedites Nadu Needu Works in Roads and Buildings Dept

Nadu-Nedu works expedited in the Roads and Buildings Department.

The previous government had undertaken 6,670 kilometres of renewal works at a cost of Rs 2,772 crores in 5 years from 2014 to 2019. On an average, the previous government undertook 1,334 km of work every year at a cost of Rs.554 crore.

From 2019 till now (2023), the State Government has undertaken renewal works of 7,273 kilometres worth Rs 3,461 crores. An average of 1,818 kilometres of road renewal works was undertaken by the government at a cost of Rs 866 crores per year.

Details of roads constructed in Panchayati Raj, R&B Departments

In the last three and a half years from 2019 to 2023, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ruling government has spent Rs.3,631 crores for the construction of 6,302 kilometres of roads. The government has also taken up 4,193 km long CC roads at a cost of Rs 1,241 crore in the last three and a half years.

Around 6,735 km of ongoing construction work was undertaken at a cost of Rs 3,769 crore. The ongoing works are aimed to be completed in the coming year and a half. The government has repaired 5,793 kilometres of damaged BT roads at a cost of Rs 1,326 crore. The works will be completed in the coming year and a half.

As part of implementing the Navaratnalu, the government has also taken up the construction of village secretariats, RBKs, health clinics, BMCUs and digital libraries to provide better services to the people across the state. The government has spent Rs 4,248 crore in the last three and a half years for the construction of 11,709 buildings.

Another 17,736 village secretariats, RBKs, health clinics and digital library buildings are under construction with Rs 3,360 crores. The ongoing works will be completed soon.

