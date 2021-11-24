AP Govt Expedites Distribution of Essential Commodities to Flood Affected Families

The district collectors informed the Chief Minister that they have expedited the program of providing essential commodities to 95,949 flood-affected families and added that providing Rs 2,000 financial assistance to all flood-affected families is almost completed. YSR District Collector informed the Chief Minister that they have restored power in 155 villages and drinking water is being supplied through tankers.

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP Goutam Sawang, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakonaiah, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Municipal Administration Commissioner MM Nayak and other officials attended the meeting from Secretariat. Anantapur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayana, YSR District Collector V Vijayarama Raju, SPSR Nellore District Joint Collector MN Harindra Prasad were present through video conference.

