AP Govt Employees Associations To Honour CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has clearly declared that probation would be declared in June for eligible employees in the village and ward secretariats and the increased wages would be paid from July. Government Employees Federation Chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given orders that the services of all eligible employees should be made permanent by July 1.

He said that either in September or October an event would be conducted by the Gram Ward Secretariat employees of the state in Vijayawada, and honour the Chief Minister on that day.

He said that Chief Minister responded positively regarding transfers of employees. He said that the Secretariat employees had worked hard during the covid pandemic and more than 196 people had died. The Chief Minister agreed to provide financial assistance to the kin of those who died. The AP Village and Ward Secretariats are the brainchild of the Chief Minister and he responds immediately to any problem these employees face.

There was a section of the media that posted false news that our posts would not be made permanent, but the Chief Minister went ahead and issued orders protecting our jobs. We are fortunate to have a Chief Minister who works for the interests of the people, he stated.

