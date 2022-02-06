AP Govt Employee Unions Stalemate Over PRC Ends

After days of the standoff over PRC, the Andhra Pradesh Employee Unions withdrew their strike and thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for solving their problems. AP CM YS Jagan met the union leaders on Sunday morning and lent a patient ear to understand their woes. The AP CM and representatives from the employee union discussed various issues in detail.

AP CM YS Jagan told them that he has only the best interests of people in mind and wanted everyone to be happy. He stated that he based all his decisions keeping in mind the welfare of the people. He said that his government is taking all measures to solve the problems of employees despite huge losses to the state revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He further assured them that they are charting out strategies on how to increase the revenue of the state. He said that the government is also friendly towards the contract employees. 30,000 teachers have been given promotions and an ordinance has been issued to raise the retirement age of govt employees from 60 to 62. YS Jagan said that the government is working in a transparent manner and stressed that the government will always be employee-friendly.

After the meeting with AP CM YS Jagan, the union leaders spoke to the media. They said that YS Jagan responded to their issues in a positive manner. They further stated that they have got clarity on various issues including the abolition of CPS. They said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has understood the grievances of the employees.

The union leaders expressed their happiness after CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the ministers' committee would continue and the employees can reach out to them for any grievances.