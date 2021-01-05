AP Govt To Distribute Essential Commodities At Doorsteps From February 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that the distribution of essential goods at the doorsteps will start from February 1st. The ration card holders will be given the essential commodities. CM YS Jagan conducted a review meeting at his camp office on grain procurement and the door delivery of goods. The CM directed the officers to ensure that the farmers should be paid within 15 days after the procurement of grains.

He further added that the bills for procurement of grain should not be kept pending and procurement of grain should be done as per the target set for this kharif. 9,260 mobile units, a similar number of advanced weighing machines and 2.91 crore non-woven carrying bags are ready for home delivery of essential goods.

The Chief Minister said special vehicles will be launched in the third week of this month for home delivery of essential goods and 10 kg of rice bags will also be unveiled on the same day.

The Chief Minister said mini-trucks were allocated to BCs, Cs, STs, EBCs, Muslim and Christian minorities for the distribution of essential commodities. A total of 2,333 vehicles have been allotted to SCs, 700 to STs, 3,875 to BCs, 1,616 to EBCs, 567 to Muslim minorities and 85 to Christian minorities.

AP CM YS Jagan said that, “Beneficiaries will be provided loans through their respective corporations, and loan facilitation camps were organised by the State Civil Supplies department in all the districts."

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar and other officials were present.