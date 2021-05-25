AP Govt To Deposit Free Crop Insurance In 15 Lakh Farmers Accounts

Andhra Pradesh government is going to deposit an amount of Rs 1,820.23 in more than 15 lakh farmers' accounts on Tuesday. This assistance is provided under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme for 2021-22 to those farmers whose crops are damaged during Kharif- 2020.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the program from his office in Tadepalli, Guntur district. A total of 30.52 lakh people have benefitted with Rs 3,788.25 crore under this scheme in the last two years.

The state government is implementing the free Crop Insurance scheme to lessen the burden of farmers having financial issues. Earlier, the insurance was applicable only to farmers who paid their premium amount for the notified crops.

Many farmers who could not afford the premium were crushed by the financial crisis. In view of this situation, the AP government has introduced a free crop insurance scheme to cover the financial burden of farmers.

During the 2019-20 season (including Kharif and Rabi), the YSRCP government insured over 45.96 lakh hectares belonging to 49.81 farmers. It is known that there no financial burden on the farmers on these lands.

During the TDP regime, Rabi and Kharif together covered an average of only 23.57 lakh hectares, but now it has increased to 45.96 lakh hectares, said a senior official. The government has insured 14 lakh crore acres, he added.