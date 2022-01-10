AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state in view of the increasing cases of Covid in the state, starting from today January 10th. The curfew timings are from 11 pm to 5 am effective from tonight.Sankranthi holidays have already been declared for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions till January 16th.

This decision was taken during a review meeting on the COVID situation and medical health held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. The Chie Minister directed that COVID preventive measures should be effectively implemented, including wearing masks at all times and maintaining a physical distance.

He also said that those not wearing masks should be fined and COVID restrictions should be enforced in all shops, malls, and business establishments across the state.

The Chief Minister also directed that not more than 200 people should congregate in public places and only 100 people should be allowed indoors.

Theatres should function at 50 percent capacity leaving one seat between each other and masks should be worn all the time in the cinema halls.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the COVID protocol should be followed in all religious places where physical distancing should be observed and compulsory wearing of masks.

The Department of Medical Health stated that guidelines to this effect will be issued shortly.

Officials also explained to the Chief Minister about the measures taken to curb the COVID virus which was spreading across the country. They explained those infected with the virus had mild symptoms. The Chief Minister directed officials to take stock of the medicines used for treatment and that they should be procured and kept ready in hand. YS Jagan directed officials to respond immediately to anyone who calls the 104 toll number and COVID Care Centres should be set up and readied in every constituency with all facilities to treat patients.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,257 fresh cases of Covid-19, where cumulative positives now increased to 20,81,859, the latest bulletin said.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state also reported 140 recoveries and two more deaths, the bulletin said. Chittoor district registered the highest 254 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 196, Anantapuramu 138, Krishna 117, Guntur 104, and SPS Nellore 103. East Godavari reported 93, Vizianagaram 83, and Srikakulam 55 cases while the remaining four districts added less than 40 new cases each. Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.

