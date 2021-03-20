AP Govt Cracks The Whip Of 259 Private Schools For Flouting Norms

Andhra Pradesh Government has cancelled the recognition of 259 private schools. Examinations director A Subba Reddy released the list of these schools on Friday. Subba Reddy said the recognition of these private schools had expired in the 2020-21 academic year and they had not renewed it.

“The government has cancelled their recognition from the academic year 2020-21. Nominal rolls of all these schools will not be accepted from the current academic year,” he said. This apart, repeated warnings about their failure to provide minimum infrastructure and facilities to students have been ignored by the management, he added.

Subba Reddy said that the SSC examination schedule had been released and the exams will be held from June. Students can pay their exam fees online from March 20 to April 5 through the relevant school login and this is also payable through the school headmaster from March 20 to April 5.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, in a conference held at his camp office, said that the CBSE system of education will be introduced in the government schools across the state. Central Board of Secondary Education will be initially introduced from Classes 1-8 in the 2021-22 academic year. He then explained that this policy would be applied to the classes increasing one year in a row till 12th Class.