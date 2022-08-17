Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh government has convened a consultative meeting on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) with the employees' unions on Thursday, August 18. The state government has invited the leaders from four employees' Joint Action Committees (JACs) to the Joint Staff Council meeting which is scheduled to begin at 5 pm tomorrow.

As per the communique from the government, the Joint Staff Council meeting will be chaired by the committee of ministers and officials from the Finance department.



It may be recalled here that the employees unions were demanding the repealing of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and also requesting the state government to revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

