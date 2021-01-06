AP Govt To Continue Distribution Of House Pattas After Sankranti Too

Amaravati, Jan 5: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the distribution of house site pattas and commencement of construction of houses program is extended till January 20 and 39 percent of house site pattas were distributed across the state.

During a review meeting on distribution of house site pattas and commencement of construction of houses, as a part of Spandana video conference held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said house site patta distribution is completed in 9,668 YSR Jagananna Colonies out of around 17,000 colonies and the rest should be completed. He directed the district collectors to ensure pending cases related to house sites distribution are resolved as soon as possible and said the cases which were booked with malicious intention should be resolved expeditiously. He said that Governance is at its peak in the state as the State Government has promised to allot house sites within 90 days to eligible beneficiaries who apply afresh and this was displayed in Village/ Ward Secretariats as well. He said the Government promised to resolve the applications seeking ration card and pension in 10 days, Aarogyasri Cards in 20 days, and Housing applications in 90 days. He said Collectors should ensure that the formalities are completed in stipulated timeline. Every eligible beneficiary should receive house site, he said adding that the applications should be examined carefully and pattas should be distributed in fixed timeline.

He said the construction of houses in the layouts is one aspect while developing infrastructure in those layouts is another. Basic infrastructure facilities such as roads, electricity, and drinking water should be provided. Other social infrastructure facilities such as schools, anganwadis, parks, village, ward secretariats, and village clinics should come up depending on the area of the layouts; he said and directed the officials to prepare SOP regarding the same. He said once the works are started in a layout, all of them should be completed and any additions should also be done in full.

YSR Jagananna Colonies should have pleasant atmosphere, roads should be built in innovative way, elevation should be good and innovative methods should be applied in setting up street lights and electric poles. Precautions should be taken while constructing colonies to ensure they turn out to be beautiful colonies and not slums. Sophisticated bus stops should be set up at every colony and the entrance of colonies should also be built in innovative way. Good saplings should be planted in a definite pattern in the colonies. Focus should be laid on providing facilities like underground drainage from now itself. He said options should be taken from beneficiaries on construction of houses and it should be completed by January 20. He said he has already made some suggestions on designs, and collectors should take it as a challenge and prove their efficiency.

Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, Principal Advisor Nilam Sahwney, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Panchayatraj Special Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, R&B Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Housing Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar and other senior officials were present.