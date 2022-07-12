AP Govt Constitutes Special Board To Regulate Surrogacy, Assisted Reproduction

AMARAVATI: In a move aimed at regulating surrogacy and assisted reproduction, Andhra Pradesh government has constituted State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board under the Surrogacy (Regulations) Act, 2021 and has notified the appointment of Appropriate Authority for surrogacy and associated reproduction. Orders to this effect were given on Monday.

Accordingly, the Board headed by Health Minister will have Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Department. Commissioners as the Vice-Chairman, directors, and the members will consist of Heads of all medical and health departments along with experts. The government has appointed three women MLAs -Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, Tadikonda MLA Dr. Sridevi, and Badvel MLA Dr. Dasari Sudha as members of the board.

AP Commissioner/Director of Health and Family Welfare Department will be the Chairman and Additional Director (MCH) will be the Vice Chairman of the State board apart from three members.

At the district level, the Collector will be the Chairman and the District Medical Health Officers (DMHO) will function as the Vice-Chairman with three other members.

The central government brought these laws last year in order to keep malpractice at private hospitals under check and monitor surrogacy and clinical establishments across the State.

