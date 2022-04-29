AP Govt To Complete 40K TIDCO Houses Under Phase I By End Of May

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Adimulapu Suresh said that 40,000 TIDCO houses would be completed by the end of May this year under Phase 1.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, after conducting a meeting with officials at the VMRDA officer here, the Minister denied reports in the Yellow Media that the government had neglected the construction of TIDCO houses and said that beneficiaries would be given the houses in a phased manner by spending one Rupee only for the registration.

He also informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing the progress of the project from time to time. Talking about the deliverable datelines, he said that about 40,000 houses will be completed under Phase I by the end of May;

90,000 houses under Phase II by June; 65,000 houses under Phase III by September; and 62,000 houses under Phase IV by December.

He said that during the TDP regime they had promised to construct 5 lakh houses, invited tenders for 4.54 lakh houses, and grounded 3.13 lakh houses.

After we took charge in 2019 we reviewed the status of TIDCO houses and found that work was in progress in respect of only 81,000 houses. He also said that even these houses lacked basic infrastructure such as water supply, sewage treatment plant (STP), and roads, he alleged. He questioned whether Chandrababu had provided at least a single TIDCO house to the beneficiaries in the last five years. He explained that they had canceled the construction of 51,616 houses and that the TDP wanted to build in areas where there was no demand.

Our government is committed to building a total of 2,62,216 TIDCO houses which would be ready for the inauguration by December and handed over to the beneficiaries,” he announced. TIDCO Chairman Prasanna Kumar, TIDCO MD Sridhar, GVMC Commissioner Dr. Laxmisha, TIDCO Chief Engineer Venkateswara Rao and others were present during the review.

Also Read: Anakapally: AP CM YS Jagan Distributes Housing Deeds to 1.25 Lakh Beneficiaries