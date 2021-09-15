AP CM YS Jagan Reviews YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara Schemes: AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes at the camp office here on Wednesday and discussed the employment opportunities being undertaken for the sustainable economic advancement of women through these schemes.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed towards the economic development of women and thus brought welfare schemes like Aasara and Cheyutha paving the way for true empowerment. He said that the government also revived zero interest loans that were canceled during the TDP regime and partnered with major companies like ITC, Reliance and Amul to support women entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure spot documentation while availing loans for employment avenues that contribute to sustainable economic growth. He said that steps should be taken to provide a loan of Rs 35,000 at 25 paise interest.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister recalled that the previous government promised to clear the outstanding loans and betrayed women asking them not to repay their loans. With the non-repayment of these loans, the government has taken up the responsibility and clearing them in four installments. Had Chandrababu cleared those loans in 2014, the burden would have ended there. Since he told them not to repay and failed to keep his promise, the burden fell on the women resulting in a great loss, where the A grade groups have fallen into ‘C’ grade.

In this context, the Chief Minister stated that the government had brought welfare schemes like Asara and Cheyutha and directed the authorities to create awareness among the women on these programmes that are being carried out. He ordered the officials to come up with special programmes ahead of the disbursement of second tranche of Aasara initiative, by involving the public representatives. He said that the money given under Aasara should be deposited in unencumbered accounts so that the banks cannot deduct the money for unpaid debts.

Reviewing YSR Cheyutha, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure that marketing their businesses shouldn’t be a problem and told the officials to take appropriate measures so that no woman runs into losses. The main purpose of the scheme is to make women use the money provided for sustainable livelihood.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that over 8 lakh DWACRA groups were benefited under Aasara scheme, where the government has given Rs 6330.58 crore in the first tranche. Officials said that the social audit on the list of beneficiaries for the second tranche has been completed and the lists have also been displayed in the village secretariats. Similarly, through YSR Cheyutha in the first installment almost 3 lakh women have set up businesses like retail shops, rearing cattle, buffaloes, sheep, and goats. In the second phase, the government is aiming to create employment opportunities for 2,21,598 women. As the government launched sustainable economic growth plans with Procter & Gamble, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Retail, Amul and Allana companies in the previous year, this year the government is entering MoUs with Reliance's Ajio, Tanager, Rural Development Center, Mahindra, Gain and Kalgudi.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary KV Satyanarayana, SERP CEO A MD Imtiaz, MEPMA MD V Vijayalakshmi, Sthreenidhi MD Nancharaiah, Director of Animal Husbandry R Amarendra Kumar and other officials were present.

