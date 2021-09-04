AP Govt Committed to Social Justice

Amaravati: Adhering to its policy of social justice, the State government has appointed 481 directors to 47 Corporations prioritising women and weaker sections.

Releasing the details during a press conference here on Saturday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had once again shown his commitment towards social justice and women empowerment, by appointing 52 percent women and 58 percent posts to SC, ST, BC and Minorities in filling up the 481 posts.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had personally made these appointments by considering all the aspects in a most transparent way that fulfills the distant dream of empowering weaker sections, he said.

Also Read: AP: Appointment Of 481 Directors To 47 Corporations

The previous government had never taken up such a task and a major chunk went to upper castes. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had used BC, SC, ST and Minorities only as a vote bank. Unlike Chandrababu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always strived for the upliftment of weaker sections and wanted to bring them to the forefront, where they can be part of decision-making.

Minister for BC Welfare, Ch Venugopala Krishna said that the previous TDP government had betrayed BC’s and used them only as a vote bank during elections. He said that the Chief Minister had stood by the weaker sections at all times and provided almost Rs 1,04,240 crore through DBT and another Rs 1,40,438 crore through non-DBT schemes benefitting SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that as always the Chief Minister has given a lion's share to the women reflecting true empowerment. Women make up 52 percent of the directors. She said that the Chief Minister had also prioritised women in nominated posts, State cabinet and even provided the schemes like Aasara, Cheyutha, Ammavodi focussing to empower women. All the 31 lakh house site pattas were given in the name of women.

MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA Meruga Nagarjuna lauded the Chief Minister for ensuring social justice and giving priority to weaker sections and women in the appointment of directors to the corporations.