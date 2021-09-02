KRISHNA DISTRICT: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking steps to develop and boost the medical sector like never before in the history of the state.

The Minister on Thursday had come to inaugurate a Rs 50 lakh oxygen generation plant at Gudivada Government Area Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government was committing to renovating hospitals where dilapidated hospitals are being rebuilt at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore. He said steps would be taken to make medical services available right from the village level.

Kodali Nani said the government would co-operate in all possible ways if organizations like Adama India Pvt Ltd came forward voluntarily and carried out programs that would benefit the people.

He said the government has taken steps to make basic medical services available to the people 24 hours a day in all areas.

