AP Govt Committed To Protecting Temple Lands: Endowments Minister

AMARAVATI: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday, said that the Andhra Pradesh Government was committed to protecting the temple lands under the endowments department.

Speaking to the media, he said a review meeting was being convened every Tuesday over the affairs of the endowments department. The Minister said that many temple lands under the endowments department were under dispute and litigation. Judgements in the civil courts were being issued in favour of private individuals. We are taking steps to assign these cases to the Assistant Commissioner (Endowments) and also have a Standing Committee to supervise them. If necessary, we will go to the Supreme Court regarding alienated lands, the Minister said.

The Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme (DDNS) was applicable to only 1600 temples before 2019, but after the YSR Congress Party came to power the scheme we plan to extend it to more than 2000 temples across the State, he said. As of now DDNS has already been given to 427 temples and it is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s endeavour to see that the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedya rituals are performed in every temple in the State, Satyanarayana said.

" We are also taking measures to have a uniform dress code for the employees working in the Endowments department and in the temples. For the upcoming Dasara celebrations, we will have a special programme for the temples. For this purpose, District- level Endowment Officers will monitor the festivities and ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced during the festivities. The Minister also announced that promotions for endowments department employees will be announced soon.

Also Watch: AP Endowments Minister Kottu Satynarayana Press Meet On Tuesday

Also Read: AP Government Issues Orders For Constitution of 21-member Dharmika Parishad Committee