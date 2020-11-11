AP Govt Committed To Minority Welfare: YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid glowing tributes to Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, which is also observed as National Education Day and Minorities’ Day and reiterated that his government is committed for the welfare of Minorities and weaker sections.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, Azad was an academician, scholar, educationist who brought reforms to suit our country from primary to university level. His inspiration reflects in the welfare schemes we have been implementing keeping the future of children in view, more so for the weaker sections SC, ST, BC and Minorities who attend government schools. We have taken up Nadu Nedu to revamp schools and provide amenities like clean drinking water, furniture, mid day meals and a clean hygienic ambience.

The golden era of welfare has come back, after YSR term, and we are maintaining brotherhood among all religions and implementing various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Ryuthu Bharosa, Cheyutha, Zero interest, Pension Kanuka, Vidya Devena Vasati Devena, Vahana Mitra, Law Nestam, Nethanna Nestham, Chedoldu, Asara and the amount is being transferred to the beneficiaries account directly. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and saturation mode has brought in transparency. After our Government has taken over the total amount spent on Minority welfare till October 2020 is Rs 3428 crores of which Rs 2585 is DBT and Rs 843 croes is through various welfare schemes .

The previous government lacked sincerity and has spent Rs 2.661 crores during its five year term but we have spend Rs 3,428 cores in just 17 months which shows the difference. TDP had no minority member in its cabinet until the fag end of its term. We have given tickets to four Muslims who won the elections and are MLAs and even we have inducted a Minority woman as MLC.

We have increased the allowance for pilgrims going to Haj and Holy Land. Students studying in the 900 madarasas will be getting Goru Mudda and other schemes will be applicable for Madarasas imparting modern education.

Wakf lands are being digitalized and action is being taken against encroachments. He also assured that the property of Christian Missionaries will also be protected. The honorarium of imams and mouzims will be hiked and honorarium will be paid to pastors along with YSR Pelli Kanuka from next year, he said.

Terming as unfortunate, the Nandyal incident, where a family belonging to the Minorities has committed suicide, the Chief Minister said that strict action was initiated against the perpetrators. Taking a dig at Opposition TDP, he said but some people have applied for bail and brought the remanded people out. We have moved court to cancel the bail, he said.

“A close associate of opposition TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu took the role of a lawyer and filed a bail petition. Now, we are going to a Sessions Court to cancel the bail and seeking a thorough investigation on the issue,” he said adding that the opposition’s influence seems to be surpassing the government’s.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Minister M Sucharita, K Kanna Babu, Kodali Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, officials of Minority Welfare Department were also present at the event.