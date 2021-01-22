AP Govt Challenges High Court's Verdict On Gram Panchayat Elections In Supreme Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday gave green signal for the conduct of gram panchayat elections in four phases from February 5th. On January 8, the SEC announced the schedule for gram panchayat elections but the government of AP contended that holding elections would not be possible in view of the coronavirus vaccination programme.

The elections will be conducted in four phases and the notification for the first phase is going to be issued on January 23.

The Andhra Pradesh government filed a petition in the Supreme Court against HC verdict on the conduct of gram panchayat elections. The petition will be heard in the Supreme Court today.

On January 11, a notification issued by the SEC on January 8 to conduct elections in AP in four phases in February was suspended by the High Court.

The SEC said adding that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect sequel to the pronouncement of the judgement of the Court, "The SEC accordingly is going ahead with the gram panchayat elections as per the already notified programme. The elections will take place in four phases-February 5, 9, 13 and 17."

The SEC further added that it is going to conduct a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and with the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police about poll arrangements in the state as soon as possible.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar after HC verdict, in a press statement, said that, "The State government had submitted a binding undertaking to the division bench of the High Court that they shall do everything possible for holding gram panchayat elections and shall not seek changes of dates."