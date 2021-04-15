AP Govt To Cap COVID Treatment Fee in Private Hospitals

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID 19 situation and vaccination and congratulated health officials for administrating 6.28 lakh doses of vaccine the previous day, achieving the stipulated target and said to continue the same in the coming days.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister, amid the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, directed the health officials to write a letter to Central Government seeking COVID-19 vaccines and said he would write the letter seeking the same if necessary.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to give huge publicity to 104 services and directed them to ensure hospital beds and treatment are provided through these services. The patients should be admitted to hospitals or advised for home isolation based on the suggestion of doctors, he said and added that ambulance services should be provided and the treatment should be expedited with the help of ASHA workers. He said the health of the people in home isolation should be followed up.

He said to allot 1902 number for grievances and directed to give full publicity to 1092 and 104 services. He said people should call 104 for any queries on COVID-19 and to set up hoardings and posters at public places like bus stands publicising the same. He said not to compromise on tests, treatment, medicine, sanitation and quality of food in hospitals and ensure patients don't suffer.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to fix prices for treatment in private hospitals and ensure they don't charge more money. He said there should be no scarcity of beds for Covid patients and directed the officials to maintain a record on the availability of beds in Arogyasri empanelled hospitals and private hospitals. He said the fee and charges for treatment should be displayed at hospitals and the details on whom to complain if the hospitals charge more, should be displayed in hospitals and added that the cost of medicine, tablets and injections should also be displayed. He said strict action should be taken against hospitals that charge more from the patients.

The Chief Minister said the special focus should be laid on hospital care, sanitation and quality food in hospitals and added that quality of medication and providing medicine at a time are also important. He said primary contacts of covid patients should be traced and tested and arrangements should be made to conduct tests in all PHCs. He said people calling 104 requesting covid test should be directed to respective PHC or Sub centre or village clinic.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on vaccination and complete the process as soon as possible. He said everyone above 45 years, all health care workers and frontline workers should be vaccinated. He said six lakh vaccines should be administered every day for some more days to complete the stipulated targets. He said to prepare a protocol for regular monitoring of people who are home quarantined to stay at home and added that should be provided COVID Kits with seven types of tablets and capsules.

He said Oxygen should be supplied to hospitals at full capacity and added to ensure oxygen is produced at full capacity in Vizag production centre and supplied to hospitals. He said the required injections should be made available in all hospitals.

The officials said the positivity rate is 6.03 percent and 108 hospitals are under the health department for COVID treatment. They said 15,669 beds are available of which 4,889 are occupied and 1,987 ventilators are available and added that 22,637 patients are in home isolation.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, DGP Goutam Sawang, Health Principal Secretary Anil Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Transportation Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Srilakshmi, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Arogyasri CEO A Mallikarjuna, CMRF Special Officer M Hari Krishna and other senior officials were present.

